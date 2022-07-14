WOWswap (WOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $441,680.45

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $441,680.45 and approximately $6,782.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004920 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00099389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000326 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

WOWswap is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

