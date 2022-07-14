WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$180.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$192.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of TSE WSP traded down C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$141.35. 44,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,644. The stock has a market cap of C$16.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$140.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$156.40. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$130.65 and a 1-year high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.7100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

