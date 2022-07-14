Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XENE. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

