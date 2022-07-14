Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XENE. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.33. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.58.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.