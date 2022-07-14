XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.11

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.11 and last traded at $45.26, with a volume of 10560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.

Several research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $83.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.02.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

