xSigma Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (SIG)

xSigma (SIG) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. xSigma has a market cap of $115,109.32 and $690.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xSigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, xSigma has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About xSigma

xSigma (SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 15,153,077 coins and its circulating supply is 10,390,315 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

