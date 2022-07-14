Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,282. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.84 and a 200 day moving average of $403.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.61. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $283.72 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.50.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

