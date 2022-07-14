Zerify, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

Zerify, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 331,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,067,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SFOR remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,211,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,213. Zerify has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Zerify alerts:

About Zerify (Get Rating)

Zerify, Inc provides software development and services worldwide. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches. It offers ProtectID, an authentication platform to authenticate computer network users by various methods, including traditional passwords combined with a telephone, iPhone, Droid, Blackberry, PDA, multiple computer secure sessions, biometric identification, and encrypted devices, as well as through a push authentication method; and GuardedID that prevents the use of spyware/malware to collect user information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.