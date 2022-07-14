Zerify, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

Zerify, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the June 15th total of 331,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,067,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SFOR remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,211,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,213. Zerify has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Zerify
