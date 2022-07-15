0xBitcoin (0xBTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $83,647.00

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001151 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $83,647.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

