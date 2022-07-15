127,600 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Bought by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,384,000. JD.com comprises about 28.9% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in JD.com by 17,167.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,631 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in JD.com by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,837 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in JD.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $754,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $50,600,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $47,648,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. JD.com’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.87.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

