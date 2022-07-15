166,666 Shares in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. Warrants (NASDAQ:SKYAW) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. Warrants (NASDAQ:SKYAWGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ SKYAW opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. Warrants has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

