166,666 Shares in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. Warrants (NASDAQ:SKYAW) Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. Warrants (NASDAQ:SKYAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

NASDAQ SKYAW opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. Warrants has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Get Skydeck Acquisition Corp. Warrants alerts:

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skydeck Acquisition Corp. Warrants (NASDAQ:SKYAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Corp. Warrants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Corp. Warrants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.