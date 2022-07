1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Trading Down 1%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 74,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 260,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

DIBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $216.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $52,498.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 130,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 6,539 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $36,683.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 105,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,742 shares of company stock worth $336,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 825,434 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth $6,550,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 514,489 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,839,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home d├ęcor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.