1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Trading Down 1%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 74,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 260,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

DIBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $216.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.72 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 9,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $52,498.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 130,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 6,539 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $36,683.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 105,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,742 shares of company stock worth $336,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 825,434 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter worth $6,550,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 514,489 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,839,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.