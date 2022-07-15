200 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MercadoLibre by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in MercadoLibre by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MercadoLibre Stock Performance
MELI traded up $25.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $681.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,459. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $968.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,529.00.
MercadoLibre Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
