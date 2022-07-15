234,525 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 234,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Hedge Fund Trading

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81.

