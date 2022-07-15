2,526 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Bought by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

Valero Energy Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.