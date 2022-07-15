2,694 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Acquired by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SIX opened at $20.81 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIX. Citigroup downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 553,325 shares of company stock worth $16,049,162 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

