283 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,987. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

