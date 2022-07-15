3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 12.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 208,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,103,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 72,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $128.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.87. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

