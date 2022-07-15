4,159 Shares in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,079,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,460.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth about $9,267,000.

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,919. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Allegheny Technologies ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

