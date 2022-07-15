42,933 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,347,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,888. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

