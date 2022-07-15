4,529 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.583 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

