4,535 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Bought by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGI. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 5.14. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

