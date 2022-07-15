454,415 Shares in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 454,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,412,000. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF accounts for 1.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JBBB stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36.

Get Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.