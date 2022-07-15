4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,695.06

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,695.06 ($32.05) and traded as low as GBX 2,360 ($28.07). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,365 ($28.13), with a volume of 44,395 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on 4imprint Group from GBX 3,700 ($44.01) to GBX 4,100 ($48.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.11) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £657.21 million and a P/E ratio of 3,410.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,546.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,689.33.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

