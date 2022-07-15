623 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 623 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI opened at $248.53 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.50.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

