67,200 Shares in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Acquired by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSG. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

GSG stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.24. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

