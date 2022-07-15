89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) PT Lowered to $29.00 at SVB Leerink

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on 89bio from $54.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on 89bio from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 89bio to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $70.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.01. 89bio has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

89bio ( NASDAQ:ETNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts predict that 89bio will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,816,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,782,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,628,474.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in 89bio by 294.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 312,587 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter worth $993,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 97.3% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 178,005 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 477.6% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 148,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 122,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

