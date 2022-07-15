9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Short Interest Down 51.0% in June

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the June 15th total of 16,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NMTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

NASDAQ NMTR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,342. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

9 Meters Biopharma ( NASDAQ:NMTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Temperato purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,427,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,330.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,454,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,511.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,330.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 53,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

