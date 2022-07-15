981 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 981 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,777,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total value of $6,760,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW traded up $10.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $500.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,747. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $494.53 and a 200 day moving average of $533.20. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.88.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.