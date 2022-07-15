AAF Wealth Management LLC Purchases 432 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.7% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.87. 118,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,607. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

