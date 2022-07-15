AAF Wealth Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

AAF Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 0.1% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,519. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.36.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

