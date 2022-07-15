Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,078 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 185,921 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 378,209 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $44,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,936 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.52.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 178,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $101.24 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

