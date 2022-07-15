AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.78-$13.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.24-$3.28 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.69.

ABBV stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. AbbVie has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 80.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

