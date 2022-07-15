AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Down 6.9%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.33 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 14,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,298,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of -1.34.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 200,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares in the company, valued at $11,222,573.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Veronique Lecault bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,770,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,222,573.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 1,408,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $9,028,279.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 55,215,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,933,008.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,812,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,485. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,573,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 333,365 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

