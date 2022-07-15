Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of FCO opened at $5.33 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

