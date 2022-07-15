Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the June 15th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE AWP traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,373. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWP. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 28,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

