Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Morgan Stanley

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABMD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

Abiomed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded up $7.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.69. 2,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,479. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.63 and its 200 day moving average is $288.55. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

