ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target Lowered to €12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.50 ($12.50) to €12.00 ($12.00) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

AAVMY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €14.00 ($14.00) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €13.80 ($13.80) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €13.25 ($13.25) price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.50 ($13.50) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of AAVMY stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 43,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,033. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

