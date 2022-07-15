Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 362 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after purchasing an additional 208,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.

TMO stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $520.79. 40,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,967. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $540.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

