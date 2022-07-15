Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

NASDAQ HON opened at $169.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

