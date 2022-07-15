Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.12%.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

