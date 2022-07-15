Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $278,383,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,800,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,316,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,797,000 after purchasing an additional 200,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares in the last quarter.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.16. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $87.19 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

