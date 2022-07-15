Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 700 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

