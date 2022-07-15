ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) PT Lowered to $27.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.94.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,447 shares of company stock worth $189,750. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

