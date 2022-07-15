ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading Down 3.8%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.14. Approximately 40,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,041,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,447 shares of company stock worth $189,750. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

