Accel Wealth Management Buys 100 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Castellan Group boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $98.03. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.