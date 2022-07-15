Accel Wealth Management Buys 532 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 138.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

