Accel Wealth Management Has $132,000 Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,705 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 180,861.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 488,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 488,327 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8,470.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 439,713 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,808,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,805,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.03. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $50.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.