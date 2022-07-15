Accel Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,743,000 after acquiring an additional 65,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,989 shares of company stock worth $1,080,725 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $36.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

