Accel Wealth Management Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,536,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 74,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

Mosaic stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 17,284 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,929.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,654,151 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

