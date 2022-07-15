Accel Wealth Management Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $93.65 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.72.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

